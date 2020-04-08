COVID-19 test kit

This file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. 

 HOGP

A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Barron County. All five individuals are isolating at home.

Public Health works with those who test positive to identify any close contacts they have had and then calls anyone listed as being in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Barron County Public Health continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers, and Barron County Emergency Management to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities.

For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:

> Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

> CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

