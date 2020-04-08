A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Barron County. All five individuals are isolating at home.
Public Health works with those who test positive to identify any close contacts they have had and then calls anyone listed as being in close contact with the person who tested positive.
Barron County Public Health continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers, and Barron County Emergency Management to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
> Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
> CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.