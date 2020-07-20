After spending even a short amount of time in the presence of Kirk and Debbie Hendrickson of Spooner, you can’t help but notice a few things. First, they get along well. Really well. Extremely well, especially considering that they’re been married for 43 years. They interact the way a couple might after a few short months or brief years of marriage, making frequent eye contact and speaking with endearments and affection.
Another observation that quickly comes into focus is their involvement in the community. They speak with complete familiarity of several organizations and groups, and we quickly learned we have some friends in common. To my surprise I learned that they moved to Spooner only four years ago. What followed these immediate observations was a gifted opportunity to glean some insights as to how and why these two individuals’ everyday routines and interactions set them apart.
After raising their four children and retiring, Kirk was an engineer for Xcel Energy and an Air Force Reserve veteran, and Debbie was a school secretary; they moved north to enjoy the lakes and woods and live closer to their adult children and grandchildren.
They wasted no time before jumping into volunteer roles at Faith in Action and shortly thereafter, Meals on Wheels. They quickly met Ron (name has been changed), who received services from both organizations and was a recent widower.
Since then they have met countless more individuals, each with a unique story and connection to independence.
To state what is likely obvious to most readers, men and women of an upwards age that live here in the Northwoods typically wield an independent spirit that is unflappable. While both admirable and impressive, this same gift of spirit can also create hurdles to receiving assistance that could be crucial to physical, mental, and emotional health.
Navigating these hurdles has come naturally to the Hendricksons. Debbie shared that they are very observant while in the presence of their recipients, and she communicates very specifically so that assistance is somehow easier to accept.
For example, instead of asking Ron (not his real name) general sweeping questions such as, “Do you need anything?” instead the questions may include, “Your trash bin is full, can I take it out for you as I go?” Or, “I see that faucet is still dripping, can I take a look at it while we chat?” And as they get to know an individual better, they can anticipate their needs to sometimes avoid those exchanges altogether.
Kirk explained that they know which in their group of individuals living at home could use some more food between food deliveries, and so they routinely will stop by Kwik Trip and pick up milk and eggs for each to do a quick impromptu delivery route.
Kirk has had first-hand experience of being on the opposite end of the caregiving relationship. After a recent hip surgery, he discovered that asking for help is part of a bigger plan.
“If we aren’t willing to allow others to be of service to us, then we are denying God’s grace to bless that individual,” he said.
Debbie and Kirk are members of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner, wherefrom their practical application of service to others and contribution to social justice emerges like the thread, weaving tightly the pattern of their lives together. But it isn’t always easy.
Debbie admitted that she doesn’t really enjoy talking on the phone, after years of answering calls in the school office. Yet immediately after the stay-at-home order went into effect locally, Debbie volunteered to call over a dozen individuals to do wellness checks.
She shook her head, then smiled as she described her new relationship with an older woman she affectionately calls “’Gabby’... because she likes to chat. ” Gabby is one of the individuals she connected with from that initial “COVID call” and now speaks to weekly. She said, laughing, “Mostly, I just listen. Some weeks, I can barely squeeze in a word, but I’m so tickled with our chats and look forward to that call each week.”
Since those first calls, Debbie and Gabby have met in person. Although initially reluctant to receive help, Debbie has formed a trusting relationship with her and has given her a ride to Rice Lake and helped clean her refrigerator. She also shares how Gabby still is purposeful about being of service to others and spoke of the numerous baby blankets and quilts she makes.
The Hendricksons have been particularly busy in recent months, as the needs for programs like Grocery Grabbers and Food Pantry Delivery program quickly grew. During the height of the pandemic, they were very aware of individuals in need of reassurance and would do an extra few “rounds” of their food pantry delivery recipients, by bringing the order form in advance so that they could do a quick check-in on their friends from their vehicle.
Coupled with the fact that they could also do another check-in when they picked up the order forms, the extra effort also afforded the individual to complete their order at their own pace and not feel rushed.
When I asked Kirk and Debbie what the future holds, it became clear that being of service to organizations that spread the common good will remain a priority.
Debbie added, “The needs haven’t changed.”
There will always be people in need. And they plan on doing something about it. People often say the problems in the world are too big for them to do anything about, and therefore they choose to remain idle. Yet, if we all do a little something within our own communities the whole world improves.
Kirk summed up their plan by saying, “Being a part of something is better than doing all of nothing.”
Thank you to Debbie and Kirk for their tireless contributions to our community!
Do you know of someone in need of assistance? Or are you ready to practice servant leadership in your own community? To learn more about how you can make a difference, contact Faith in Action by any of the following: Facebook, fiawashburn.org, 715.635.2252, or fiawashburn@gmail.com.
The mission of Faith in Action is to connect Washburn County residents who are aged 60 and above to compassionate volunteers and a network of businesses, organizations, and faith communities who are committed to supporting them.
