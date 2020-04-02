A federal judge has denied a request to postpone Wisconsin's Tuesday election because of concerns over COVID-19, saying while the event will put voters and poll workers at risk, it's not his place to act.
U.S. District Court Judge William Conley issued his ruling Thursday, April 2, a day after hearing arguments and five days before voters are scheduled to go to the polls. Conley did issue orders that could make it easier to vote absentee and give clerks more time to count absentee ballots.
Three groups sued to either try to delay or alter the election, arguing it flies in the face of public health advice to stay home and avoid large crowds.
Conley, who was sharply critical of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers for moving ahead with the election, nevertheless decided it was not in his power to stop it.
"Without doubt, the April 7 election day will create unprecedented burdens not just for aspiring voters, but also for poll workers, clerks, and indeed the state," Conley wrote. "As much as the court would prefer that the Wisconsin Legislature and Governor consider the public health ahead of any political considerations, that does not appear in the cards. Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as the state’s chief health official by taking that step for them."
Conley's order extends two deadlines that could make it easier to cast and count absentee ballots.
One would require clerks to count absentee ballots as long as they're received by 4 p.m. Monday, April 13. Under current law, they're required to be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The other would give people until 5 p.m. Friday to request absentee ballots. Before Conley's order, that deadline was 5 p.m. Thursday.
Conley's order will also let voters avoid the requirement that someone witness their signature when they vote absentee as long as they state that they were unable to obtain such a signature.
