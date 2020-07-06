BARRON COUNTY– A fatal vehicle crash, serious injuries from falling off a boat, and multiple arrests for drunk driving or boating were among the 518 calls for service the Barron County Sheriff's Office fielded over the busy holiday weekend, from Friday morning to Monday morning.
On the Fourth of July at 10:37 p.m., the sheriff’s department received a call of a vehicle that went off the road on Cty. Hwy. SS just north of Chetek. Deputies located Tamara Staves, 49 from Cameron, and she was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron, where she passed away.
The initial investigation shows a possible medical issue prior to the crash, the sheriff's department said.
Assisting the sheriff’s department were the Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County Area First Responders, Chetek Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, State Patrol, and Life Link Helicopter.
Also on the Fourth, at 4:04 p.m., the department received a call of a boating accident on Pokegema Lake. The initial investigation shows Tera Busker, 41, from Roberts was riding illegally on the front of the boat when they struck a wave and she was thrown off of the boat and hit by the boat's motor, the department said.
She was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation by the DNR and sheriff’s department.
Over the weekend the DNR and Barron County Boat Patrol arrested four boaters for driving while intoxicated on lakes in the county and six drivers were arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.