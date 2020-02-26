SHELL LAKE– The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and UW-Extension will host this year’s Winter Grazing Conference in Shell Lake on Saturday, March 7. The conference will be held at the Shell Lake Community Center, 200 West Lake Dr. next to Hwy. 63 in Washburn County. The community center is a block east of Hwy. 63 in the center of town.
Registration and the trade show will start at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3:30 p.m. The noon meal will feature local lamb and pork grown by members and will be catered by Lois Stellrecht, owner of Lois’ Country Cupboard, and a local livestock farmer.
“This conference will continue our strong tradition of an informative and friendly networking environment to learn about pasture diversity, raising sheep, goats and hogs, Internet marketing, cattle finishing on grass and soil health,” the organizers said. “The conference should be of interest to new farmers, part-time or full-time operators, low-income startups, graziers or non-graziers. Several agency and commercial exhibitors will be available to network with throughout the day.”
The specific topics and order of presentations will include:
> Maintaining Pasture Diversity – Dan Olson, dairy farmer and forage consultant, Lena.
> Building Soil Organic Matter – Dr. Erin Silva, UW-Madison, Department of Plant Pathology.
> Locally Grown Meat from Sheep, Goats and Hogs – farmer panel: Steve Miles, Leslie Svacina, Chris Johnson, and Matt Dobberstein, and moderator Mike Miles.
> Building an Internet Website to Direct Market Your Home-Grown Products by Stephanie Schneider, Together Farms, Mondovi.
> Finishing Grass Fed Stockers at Less Than 21 Months of Age – farmer panel with Doug Stanek, Stephanie Schneider, Vic Price, Rich Sorgaard, and moderator Dan Olson.
Advance registration for the conference is due by Tuesday, March 3, and includes lunch, snacks and materials.
To register: Lorraine Toman, 715.635.3735.
For more information about grazing: UW-Extension Ag Agent, Kevin Schoessow, Spooner, 715.635.3945, or NW Graziers members Lynn Johnson, 715.225.9882, or Randy Gilbertson, 715.520.2112.
