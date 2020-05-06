SPOONER– On a normal day at Faith in Action, our volunteers meet with our aging neighbors to drive them to a dentist appointment, take them out to coffee, wash their windows, and maybe even fix their faucet.
Now as life as we know it has changed before our eyes, our volunteers are still busy providing help and hope to seniors, all while keeping a safe distance.
Within the first several days of the stay-at-home mandate, we made contact to all of our 100-plus recipients to ensure their safety and well-being. We continue making regular check-in calls to the many homebound older adults that are living alone during this time. For many recipients, it is the highlight of their day to chat with their friendly neighbor. We are so very pleased to let you know that all our clients are safe and well.
Many more clients are requesting to be part of our Grocery Grabbers program than ever before.
Schmitz’s Economart has graciously accommodated the growing number of grocery orders, and our volunteers have selflessly met the increased demand for door-to-door deliveries. As we keep safety a priority for volunteers and recipients alike, our volunteer drivers now receive the packaged grocery orders in the parking lot to circumvent entering the store, and no face-to-face contact occurs during the volunteer drop-off of goods.
As we continue to facilitate the growing need, we warmly welcome anyone interested in volunteering to inquire via phone or email.
As a result of the pandemic, we are delivering more and more provisions from local food pantries directly to our clients. Faith in Action is still working closely with local service agencies to provide the necessary support to the most vulnerable population, and we contributed to the efforts of Community First – Washburn County.
We have been fortunate to receive packages of shelf-stable food from United Way – St. Croix Valley plus Aging Mastery Kits from the Aging and Disability Resource Center. If you or someone you know is interested in receiving these supplies, please email our office at fiawashburn@gmail.com or call 715.635.2252.
Thank you to our Washburn County community member and volunteers who are showing their faith in action each day!
