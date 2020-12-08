BIRCHWOOD– The Washburn County Health Department alerted the public on Tuesday, Dec. 8, of potential COVID-19 exposure at Mary’s Bluegill Bar in Birchwood on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 4 p.m. until close and Monday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. until close.
The Washburn County Health Department and Mary’s Bluegill Bar management are releasing the notification to ensure that any individuals who were there during the dates and times can take steps to protect their health, the health department said.
“If you were at this location during the provided dates AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home, do not go to work and contact a healthcare provider to be tested,” the department said. “Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
> Fever or chills
> Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or runny nose
> Nausea or vomiting
> Diarrhea
For more information on COVID-19 Symptoms: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm.
“Please note that an establishment appearing on a public exposure notification does not necessarily mean the establishment did something wrong, nor does it mean that the establishment should be closed,” the health department said.
Mary’s Bluegill Bar management has taken necessary steps, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Washburn County Health Department guidance to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff following the potential exposure, the health department advised.
Anyone who is in a public place should expect to come into contact with COVID-19, the department added, and it remains important to protect oneself and others with frequent hand washing, physical distancing, wearing masks, staying home when you have any symptoms, and seeking testing.
More COVID-19 information for Washburn County can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions: health@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.635.4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.