DRESSER – One person died and two homes were destroyed and another damaged following an explosion in a trailer home in the Valley View Mobile Home Court in Dresser on March 17, at approximately 3:10 p.m.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received an emergency call regarding the explosion. The structure was quickly engulfed in flames, and the fire spread to a neighboring trailer home a short time later.
The fire was contained and eventually extinguished by the fire departments. The two homes were destroyed and a third sustained exterior damage. Once the fire was under control, a lone occupant was discovered deceased in the home where the initial explosion and fire originated, the sheriff’s office said. No other injuries were reported.
“This incident is currently under investigation and the name of the decedent will be withheld pending identification and family notification,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office thanked the following emergency services and agencies for their assistance: Allied Fire Department: Dresser, Garfield, and Alden Stations, Osceola Fire Department, Lakes Region EMS, Dresser Police Department, Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office, Salvation Army, and WE Energies.
