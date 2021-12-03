The public is invited to learn about the adventure of polar travel during a dynamic multimedia presentation by explorer and mountaineer Lonnie Dupre.
The presentation, titled “Life on Ice: Arctic Expeditions,” will be the final event of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire – Barron County's “Thursdays at the U” fall series. It will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Dupre will highlight the challenges of climbing Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), North America’s highest peak, solo and in winter, and also touch on expeditions around Greenland and the North Pole. He will share his impressions of life on the trail, with special emphasis on setting and achieving goals, teamwork, overcoming obstacles and climate change.
Breathtaking images, along with video, arctic gear and a variety of other props will complement the presentation.
Dupre, who lives in Grand Marais, Minnesota, has covered more than 15,000 miles of arctic travel by dogsled, ski and kayak. While using nonmotorized means of travel, he has led several major expeditions, including the Russian Far East, the first west to east winter crossing of Canada’s Northwest Passage, the first and only circumnavigation of Greenland’s 6,500-mile coastline and two North Pole expeditions.
At all UW-Eau Claire campuses, everyone, including presenters, are required to masks indoors.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series: Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, tollefla@uwec.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.