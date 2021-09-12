Are you interested in documenting your personal story, but don’t know how to begin? University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire and UWEC – Barron County Continuing Education will offer a six-part online workshop “Writing a Memoir – Letting our Senses Guide our Stories.”
Through writing prompts and in-class exercises, participants will use observation, memory, imagination, and research to identify memories they want to capture, examine ways to tell stories, practice writing through guided assignments, and produce a draft of their own memoir.
No formal writing experience is needed.
Instructor Patti See’s work has appeared in Salon Magazine, Women’s Studies Quarterly, The Wisconsin Academy Review, The Southwest Review, HipMama, Inside HigherEd, as well as many other magazines and anthologies. She is the co-editor of Higher Learning: Reading and Writing About College, third edition, and a poetry collection, “Love’s Bluff.”
Her award-winning blog “Our Long Goodbye: One Family’s Experiences with Alzheimer’s” has been read in over 100 countries. She writes a monthly column for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram – Sawdust Stories – which was awarded first place in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s Annual Better Newspaper Contest, weekly division (for a piece on why she reveres her septic guy).
She was a frequent contributor to Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Radio, and her latest essay collection, “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-It Guys, and other Folks from Our Hometown,” is forthcoming in spring of 2022.
“Writing a Memoir-– Letting our Senses Guide our Stories” meets online via Zoom on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for six weeks, October 13 through November 17. Participants will need access to a computer or tablet and a reliable internet connection.
The cost is reduced until September 22. Registration is due by October 11.
Details and registration are at ce.uwec.edu (search “memoir”) or by calling 715.836.3636.
