Full Moon

In the darkness, our eyes are drawn to the light.

 Photo by Emily Stone

BARRONETT – Join the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail for a full moon snowshoe hike on Friday, March 18, starting at 6 p.m. in Timberland at the CASTA lighted trail.

There will be 1.5- or 3-mile hikes offered.

