Weather for December 30, 2019
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

Expected snow totals for Monday, Dec. 30, have been lowered slightly, but the prediction that conditions will be ripe for slippery commutes remains firm.

A mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow will fall this morning in the Northland before the falling temperatures this afternoon turn wet surfaces to icy ones and rain switches over to all snow, sometimes heavy, the National Weather Service said.

Strong winds will compound the worsening weather conditions.

The Washburn and Burnett county areas are expected to get  2 to 5 inches of snow, while the Hayward area could get up to 6. The snow gradient in Douglas County ranges from 3 inches at its southern edge to more than 10 by the lake.

The areas of heaviest snow will be along the south shore of Lake Superior, where more than a foot is possible, generally down from earlier projections that climbed toward 18 inches in the snow belt.

