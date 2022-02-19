SPOONER – The 68th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo will gallop into town July 7-9, and plans are now underway to organize the popular Exceptional Rodeo for special needs children. The Exception Rodeo will take place on July 7 prior to the first round of rodeo competition.
Do you have an exceptional kid in your life? Do you know someone who has an exceptional kid in their lives? The Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo is looking for participants in the Exceptional Rodeo. This event is an opportunity for special needs kids to experience the fun and excitement of the rodeo and to even participate in some rodeo “events.”
Kids should be around 5-12 years old.
Special needs is a big umbrella. This includes, but is not limited to:
> Kids with physical disabilities
> Kids with mental disabilities
> Kids with ADD/ADHD
> Kids with learning disabilities
> Kids who have experienced or are currently experiencing a medical issue
> Kids that are going through rough life circumstances are welcome to apply as well.
These kids get a chance to go out in the rodeo arena and meet real cowboys and cowgirls from around the country. They get the chance to meet the Rodeo Royalty and interact with the rodeo clowns. They get to ride a stick horse, try out roping a plastic steer, ride a “bucking” bull and bronco and even ride a real horse.
Participants will receive tickets to the Thursday, July 7, Spooner Rodeo performance for themselves and their immediate family, a real contestant back tag number, a souvenir backpack and many other prizes.
Plus, these kids will receive a lifetime of memories.
This event takes place on Thursday, July 7, and participants need to be at the rodeo grounds by 5:15 p.m. to be ready to rodeo!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.