Yes, it is true, the Washburn County Fair showcases our area youth who have been busy as bees preparing for the 2021 fair. They have been buzzing with activity for the July 22–25 event. Spending time with their animals, baking cookies or decorating cakes, tending gardens, expressing themselves through art, documenting with their cameras, creating with legos, and so much more in preparation for the fair.
Judging takes place at different times throughout the four days, and the judging and entertainment schedule can be found on the fair’s website, washburncountyfair.com.
Did you know that the fair has just as many opportunities for adults to get involved too? The Open Class is just that, open to everyone. There are 19 different departments to choose from. You can enter one or all of them.
Dairy, beef, goats, horses, poultry, rabbits, and exotic domestic animals round out the open class animal departments.
Vegetables and crops, flowers and houseplants, natural resources, cultural arts, antiques, photography, woodworking, foods and nutrition, clothing, knitting and crocheting, and home furnishings offer other opportunities for you to show.
For a fair book go to washburncounty fair.com and click on Exhibitors/Exhibits. Bee-come part of building our fair by displaying your talents. Open class entries are accepted until noon on Thursday, July 22.
Competitive exhibits are a new addition to our fair and another chance for you to bee the bee’s knees. The theme for the 2021 fair is “How Sweet It Is at the Washburn County Fair.”
The themed contests include a Bee in your Bonnet Hat decorating contest, the wheelbarrow decorating contest which adds beauty to the fairgrounds, the Quilt-topia Barn Quilt Challenge (Phase 1, fabric sewn quilt block) which was completed in June, and now at the fair will be the painted Barn Quilt competition (Phase 2).
These contests are open to everyone, youth and adult. Prizes are given for the top three placings.
For entry forms and more information go to washburncountyfair.com.
Look under Other Events for our themed contests.
How about a flying potato with wooden wheels zipping down the racetrack? On Sunday join us for the veggy races which have bee-come extremely popular with the young and young at heart. Kids and adults smile from ear to ear as they create the fastest, sleekest, funniest vegetable on wheels.
Hop up on the stage and show us your talent during the talent show. Sing, dance, tell jokes, recite poetry, play an instrument or anything else that would make wonderful family entertainment.
First place receives $75!
How sweet it is that there is something for everyone at the Washburn County Fair!
