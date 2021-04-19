Foxconn Technology Group has reached a new deal, with reduced tax incentives, for its scaled back project in Racine County, Gov. Tony Evers and the company announced Monday.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) is scheduled to approve the new deal at its meeting Tuesday. Further details on the agreement were not immediately released.
The state and Foxconn have been in negotiations for more than a year.
Wisconsin has denied Foxconn any consideration of tax credits because there's no activity in Mount Pleasant resembling any of the detailed production included in the original $3 billion contract with the state.
In a statement, Evers said it has been his goal to "find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state."
"I’m incredibly grateful for all the folks at the WEDC and Foxconn for their help working to find a solution that works for everyone, and I look forward to the amendment being approved by the WEDC Board of Directors," Evers said.
In a statement, Foxconn Technology Group Board Member and Vice Chair Jay Lee said the company began formal negotiations with the state in response to "unforeseen economic conditions and a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities (that) meet market demand."
The original deal with the Taiwanese company was made in 2017 by former Gov. Scott Walker and based on Foxconn’s promise to build a massive $10 billion flat screen panel manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant. Former President Donald Trump described the project as the "eighth wonder of the world."
At the local and regional levels, Mount Pleasant and Racine County created a tax-increment financing district in 2017 to pay for a $764 million investment to support the project. The public investment was later increased to $911 million.
Foxconn has scaled back the original project several times. At this point, Foxconn executives say they could begin manufacturing electric vehicles for California-based start-up Fisker Inc. in Mount Pleasant. A formal deal has not been inked.
Since 2017, Foxconn has also failed to follow through on several promises made across the state, including so-called innovation centers, a $100 million investment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and partnerships with other emerging industries.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2021, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
