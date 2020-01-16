MADISON– Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Judge Maxine White to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District 1. Judge White is the first woman of color to serve on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
“Judge White is a passionate, dedicated jurist who is committed to ensuring that all people – regardless of background – are treated fairly in our courts,” said Evers. “She will add a much-needed perspective to the Court of Appeals.”
White is currently the chief judge for the First Judicial District, which consists solely of Milwaukee County. In that role, she is responsible for administrative, fiscal, and personnel oversight of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.
White has been a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge since 1992, presiding over thousands of civil and criminal cases. From 1985 to 1992, she served as an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Among her many community activities, she is chair of the Milwaukee Community Justice Council, a member of the Statewide Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, and a board member of the National Association for Presiding Judges and Chief Executive Officers. She has led several statewide justice initiatives and chaired the Advisory Board of the House of Peace for 15 years.
White earned her law degree from Marquette University Law School, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California, and her undergraduate degree from Alcorn State University.
