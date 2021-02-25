MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens boys basketball team has earned the WIAA Division 5 Regional Championship with victories over Lac Courte Orielles and Solon Springs.
They will advance to the opening round of D5 Sectional play on Thursday, Feb. 25, hosting the Turtle Lake Lakers in Minong at 7 p.m.
Northwood 74, LCO 37
In the opening round of Regionals, the Evergreens dominated the visiting Lac Courte Orielles Ojibwe 74-37.
The game was well in hand for Northwood by the end of the first half, with the Evergreens holding a 47-15 lead. In the second half it got closer, with Northwood outscoring LCO 27-22.
Bryon Hobscheid led Northwood with 14 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Josh Daleiden had 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.
Logan Henning scored 10 points and had 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Collin Krmpotich had 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Landen Micken scored 8 points and had 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Syver Gulbrandsen scored 7 points and had 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Caden Denham had 7 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Brady Krmpotich had 6 points, with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Zander Becherer had 2 points and 1 rebound.
Northwood 54, Solon 38
The Evergreens hosted Solon Springs in the Regional Final on Saturday, Feb. 20, topping the Eagles 54-38.
Syver Gulbrandsen led the team with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Landen Micken scored 12 points and had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Logan Henning had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist.
Collin Krmpotich had 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Bryon Hobscheid had 4 points and 3 steals. Brady Krmpotich had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 blocked shot.
The Evergreens will host the Turtle Lake Lakers in the D5 Sectional semi-final at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Lakeland Central opponents, Northwood beat Turtle Lake 61-42 on January 8. But the Lakers got revenge on February 5, winning 55-35.
