HAYWARD– Essentia Health is aware of and working to resolve phone issues at our Hayward clinic.

Increased call volume amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent rollout of vaccines has compounded the problem, leading to occasional dropped calls.

“We regret the inconvenience and share in our patients’ frustration,” said Julie Sindlinger, operations director for Essentia’s clinics in Hayward and Spooner. “We ask that our patients continue calling the Hayward clinic — those calls will be rerouted accordingly, so that all questions are answered and appointments scheduled. Our phone system in Hayward is close to being back online. In the meantime we truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

