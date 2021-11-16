SPOONER– The epoxy-like odor that forced the evacuation of Spooner Middle School on Wednesday is still present in one part of the building and laboratory analysis of advanced environmental sampling is continuing, the school district said in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The smell had begun on Wednesday morning, Nov. 10. Students and staff were evacuated to Spooner Weslyan Church and then sent home. More than 60 have sought medical care after they got sick from the smell, and some have been diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning.
“The most critical piece of this matter continues to be the health and safety of our students and staff members,” the district said on Tuesday, as it has said since the situation began. “In person learning will not resume at Spooner Middle School until we are assured the environment is safe for everyone in the building. The building remains closed by order of the Spooner Fire Department.”
Students have received their computers, materials and other devices for remote learning, the release said.
“Teachers report high student engagement and limited student absences in the transition to remote learning. Remote learning continues for Spooner Middle School Students until all students and staff members can return to the building safely.”
Classes continue in-person in the district's other schools.
No new cases of students or staff seeking medical care were reported on Tuesday, the release said.
