The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is fining Canadian energy firm Enbridge $6.7 million for failing to swiftly address cracks and corrosion through digs on its pipelines.
The company was required to meet certain thresholds for identifying and repairing cracks and corrosion on its lines as part of a 2017 consent decree stemming from oil spills in 2010, including the Kalamazoo River spill in Michigan. The release is considered one of the largest inland spills in the nation's history, when an Enbridge pipeline ruptured and released at least 843,000 gallons of oil into Talmadge Creek and the Kalamazoo River. The spill cost the company at least $1.2 billion to clean up.
Two months later, another Enbridge pipeline released roughly 269,000 gallons of oil near Romeoville, Illinois.
In a May 8 letter, the U.S. EPA said Enbridge failed to take swift action following inspections on several occasions to address cracks, corrosion, and an alarm outage on its lines.
The company waited as long as 240 days in one instance before adding several corrosion features to its dig list for excavation and repair on Line 6A, now known as Line 6, which originates in Superior. The pipeline carries up to 667,000 barrels per day of light, medium and heavy crude oil across Wisconsin to Griffith, Indiana.
As part of the consent decree, EPA required Enbridge to add corrosion or cracks that required excavation to its dig list within five days of completing a preliminary review. The agency added actions should in no way take place more than 180 days after inspection. The company said all digs were conducted in the time allotted under the consent decree and could not have completed excavation any faster.
In addition, the EPA said the company failed to swiftly identify and review thousands of "shallow dents" on its pipelines.
"As a result, Enbridge failed to excavate and repair or mitigate shallow dents with indications of metal loss, cracking, or stress risers," the agency wrote.
