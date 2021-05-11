TOWN OF TREGO– Engineer Pete Dieckman will attend a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, ahead of the town of Trego board meeting, to answer any questions that local residents may have regarding their travels during and after the highway project is completed.

He is the on-site project engineer and will have some packets to hand out as well as answer questions. He is only available until 7 p.m. when the regular town board meeting will start.

Questioning will be limited to only Trego residents or business owners because of the one-hour limitation.

