for rent sign

Photo by Mark Moz (CC BY 2.0)

 Pamela Moore

West CAP is now providing financial assistance for housing rent, mobile home lot rent, and security deposits for eligible residents of Washburn, Burnett, Barron, Polk Pierce, Pepin, St. Croix, Dunn, and Chippewa counties.

Funding is available for area residents who meet each of the following criteria:

> Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a significant reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship during the period of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

> Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

> Has a household income at or below 80% of their county’s median income.

Funding for the program comes from the Coronavirus Relief Bill enacted by the federal government last December. This bill included $25 billion for emergency rental relief, and Wisconsin received over $322 million of the funds.

For more information or to apply for this or other assistance: or 715.265.4241.

West CAP, a 501c3 non-profit established in 1965, was one of the first community action agencies in the United States. With offices located in Glenwood City and Menomonie, West CAP works to promote the sustainability of low-income families and communities in west central Wisconsin.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments