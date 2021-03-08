West CAP is now providing financial assistance for housing rent, mobile home lot rent, and security deposits for eligible residents of Washburn, Burnett, Barron, Polk Pierce, Pepin, St. Croix, Dunn, and Chippewa counties.
Funding is available for area residents who meet each of the following criteria:
> Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a significant reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship during the period of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
> Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
> Has a household income at or below 80% of their county’s median income.
Funding for the program comes from the Coronavirus Relief Bill enacted by the federal government last December. This bill included $25 billion for emergency rental relief, and Wisconsin received over $322 million of the funds.
For more information or to apply for this or other assistance: or 715.265.4241.
West CAP, a 501c3 non-profit established in 1965, was one of the first community action agencies in the United States. With offices located in Glenwood City and Menomonie, West CAP works to promote the sustainability of low-income families and communities in west central Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.