WASHBURN COUNTY– In consultation with county management, Washburn County Board Chairman Thomas Mackie issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday, March 17, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This declaration ensures government leaders, first responders and the Washburn County Public Health Department have the necessary resources and assistance from state and federal authorities to provide an efficient and coordinated response to the citizens of Washburn County," a statement from the WASHBURN COUNTY Office of Emergency Management said. "Declaring a state of emergency now allows the county to track its spending early for compensation measures.”
At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washburn County. However, Wisconsin Department of Health Services is indicating there are signs of community spread in other parts of the state.
A virtual Emergency Operations Center has been opened under Unified Command of the Washburn County health officer and emergency management director.
County offices remain open but are encouraging people to call or email their offices instead of going in-person whenever possible.
The Washburn County Public Health website will be the official news source for information from the county and can be found at www.co.washburn.wi.us under quick links on the home page. Washburn County residents can now call 2-1-1 with questions and for guidance related to COVID-19 or visit www.cdc.gov for the most current information and guidance.
