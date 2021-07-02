Emerald ash borers have been confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture in Iron County.
Iron County became the 60th Wisconsin county to be confirmed to have EAB. DNR Forest Health Specialist Linda Williams found dead black ash trees with extensive woodpecker damage along Hwy. 51 in Oma. Upon further investigation, the confirmation was made.
Populations previously found in the Northwoods area have been in Douglas, Sawyer, and Price counties.
Wisconsin has been trying to slow the spread of EAB since 2008 when it was found in the state. Since then, a large campaign has asked folks not to move firewood and other forest products from within a certain radius to slow the spread of EAB.
This small insect has a major impact on ash trees. While the adults eat the foliage, which causes little damage, the larvae eat the inner bark, preventing the tree from transporting water and nutrients, ultimately killing the tree.
Adult EAB can be identified as a metallic green bullet shaped beetle that is 3/8 to 1/2 inch long. Emerald Ash Borers move relatively slowly, moving a half-mile and up to five miles in search of ash to feed on. They feed on true ash trees: white ash, green ash, blue ash and black ash. Mountain ash is not a true ash and therefore not affected by EAB.
Iron County’s forests consist of mainly black ash in lowland hardwood areas and some areas with white ash, which grows in more fertile upland hardwood forests. White ash is also a common landscape tree in the area. Green ash is less common but is associated with stream banks.
The ash trees can be identified by their branches that are opposite of each other on the stem, as well as by bark and leaves. A good resource for identifying ash trees is at http://www.emeraldashborer.info/documents/E-2942.pdf.
While there is no known way to eliminate EAB from the area once it has been introduced, folks should limit the movement of ash firewood and bolts in order to slow the spread of the insect throughout the county or to other counties where it has not yet been introduced. EAB can emerge from untreated firewood up to two years after cutting. There are treatments that have proved effective on treating individual trees for people who have a valuable personal tree that they are attached to. Diverse forests, parks, street trees, and yards are the best line of defense to pests like EAB.
People who are concerned about trees on their forest property and want help with managing EAB can contact their local forester by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources page, https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/forestlandowners/assist.
Information provided by Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department.
