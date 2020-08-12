Embrace has published its 2019 Annual Report with statistics on services provided to local survivors of domestic and sexual violence, different populations reached, innovative awareness efforts, and more.
Embrace is Washburn County’s only free and confidential service provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The services include support in achieving self-identified goals, crisis counseling, assistance and accompaniment with court-related matters, 24/7 accompaniment to medical exams and law enforcement interviews, and support groups.
Embrace also offers a 24/7 hotline for survivors. Advocates are available to listen, provide emotional support, and talk about options and resources.
In 2019, throughout Embrace’s four-county service area of Price, Washburn, Rusk, and Barron counties, advocates provided 998 survivors with in-person advocacy services. From those survivors, 15% identified as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Only 5% to 6% of the total population in Embrace’s service area identified as BIPOC, according to the U.S. Census.
People of Color are disproportionately impacted by domestic and sexual violence in Washburn County. Embrace is committed to centering the most marginalized and oppressed survivors and developing tailored services to properly address the higher rates of violence and isolation they experience.
Out of the 998 total survivors Embrace has assisted in-person, Washburn County program coordinators served 272 of them. Many of the survivors were youths experiencing both domestic and sexual violence in their homes.
In addition to the survivors served in-person, 787 individuals accessed Embrace’s advocacy support for the first time through the 24/7 crisis line.
Embrace saw a 27% increase in the number of survivors coming forward to receive services from 2018 to 2019. The number of people who have accessed help has increased by nearly 13-fold since 2012. A mix between increased education efforts, such as offering more violence prevention curriculums to area school districts, and expanding awareness campaigns such as the “Brew Love, Not Hate” partnership with local cafes held in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, have proven to be successful in connecting survivors to support throughout the rural area.
Also, to credit for the increase, Embrace has enhanced partnerships with health and human services departments, law enforcement agencies, school districts, and other partnering agencies Embrace said. Advocates are continuously working closely with community partners to update referral systems and improve access to services for Washburn County residents who have experienced violence.
By focusing on raising awareness and shifting to a preventative and proactive approach, advocates are serving more survivors with one-on-one appointments and walk-ins and are preventing survivors from needing emergency safe shelter in the first place.
"Embrace is dedicated to providing comprehensive services to all survivors affected by domestic and sexual violence and working diligently to eradicate all forms of violence and oppression in our communities," Embrace said.
The Embrace 2019 Annual Report can be read here with this article and at embracewi.org.
About Embrace
"Embrace is the leading voice and comprehensive advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin. At Embrace, we provide unwavering support to survivors. Through education and awareness, we engage our communities and create multi-disciplinary partnerships to increase safety and equity advancing our mission of ending gender-based violence. We strive to create a courageous social change that will end all forms of oppression in our communities. Everyone deserves healthy communities and the support to thrive.
"We encourage reporters to include the following information in their stories for victims who need help: If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone! It is not your fault. Embrace is here to help. Contact Embrace for free, confidential advocacy and support at 1.800.924.0556 or text at 715.532.6976."
