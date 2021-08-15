SPOONER–Childhood trauma is more common than you think. According to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, more than 25% of American youth experience a serious traumatic event by their 16th birthday, and many children suffer multiple and repeated traumas.
Key factors in combating negative effects trauma can have on children are building protective factors and supports in the child’s life. Oftentimes, school personnel like teachers, guidance counselors, and school aides play a large role in connecting with students and families to assist with building those protective factors. Embrace wants to remind school staff, students, and parents that advocates can provide confidential and completely free support for any student who has experienced or currently is experiencing trauma in the form of violence.
Embrace can partner with local schools in many ways. Advocates are available to provide confidential one-on-one support and safety planning to students who have experienced or are currently experiencing teen dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, or bullying. During individual meetings, an advocate listens and provides support and resources that are tailored to the students’ needs and goals.
Support group series coordinated with school personnel are also available for students to learn more about healthy coping skills after trauma and positive self-esteem building.
Embrace also works in partnership with school personnel to provide prevention education presentations to students of all ages on topics such as consent, healthy relationships, and bystander intervention. All support services can be modified to a virtual format to accommodate health and safety guidelines.
If you or someone you care about has experienced violence or if you are looking for ways to start conversations to help prevent future violence, Embrace is here. Reach out by calling 715.532.6976 to talk confidentially with an advocate.
If you are a school staff member interested in learning more about bringing Embrace’s prevention education programming or student group series to your school or classroom, call and ask to speak with a program coordinator.
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone! It is not your fault. Embrace is here to help. Contact Embrace for free, confidential advocacy and support at 800.924.0556 or text at 715.532.6976.
About Embrace
Embrace Services, Inc.: Embrace is the leading voice and comprehensive advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin. At Embrace, we provide unwavering support to survivors.
Through education and awareness, we engage our communities and create multi-disciplinary partnerships to increase safety and equity advancing our mission of ending gender-based violence.
We strive to create a courageous social change that will end all forms of oppression in our communities. Everyone deserves healthy communities and the support to thrive.
