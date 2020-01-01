SPOONER– Elvis may be gone, but the legend lives on.
The Elvis Show will be staged at the Palace Theater to benefit the Alzheimer’s Day Respite Program. Hosted by the Happy Day Club in Spooner, the event will feature Joe Sir and the Roackabilly Rebels at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Tickets are available at Northland Paint Supply, Northwind Book & Fiber, and Indianhead Credit Union.
For more information: 715.416.2942.
