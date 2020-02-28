Washburn County’s updated, canvassed vote totals showed the voters selected the same winners for the 7th Congressional District and State Supreme Court as trended across the region on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
In the primary election, 22.58% of the estimated 12,938 eligible Washburn County voters cast ballots.
Tricia Zunker will face Tom Tiffany for the 7th Congressional District seat in the April 7 election, while Daniel Kelly and Jill Karofsky will vie for Supreme Court seats.
Here are the Washburn County (and state) totals:
In the Democratic primary for 7th Congressional District:
> Tricia Zunker: 899 (35,566; 88.8%).
> Lawrence Dale: 116 (4,473; 11.2%).
In the Republican primary for 7th Congressional District:
> Tom Tiffany: 1,005 (43,669; 57.5%).
> Jason Church: 828 (32,287; 42.5%).
> Michael Opela: 0.
> Scattering: 3.
In the Constitution Party for 7th Congressional District:
> Scattering: 3.
In the Supreme Court race:
> Daniel Kelly: 1,646 (352,855; 50.1%).
> Jill Karofsky: 889 (261,723; 37.2%).
> Ed Fallone: 215 (89,181; 12.7%).
> Scattering: 10.
