CAMERON– A Silver Alert has been issued for Ronald F. Juruz, 80, of Cameron who was last seen at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.
He was seen outside in the front yard at a residence in Cameron. A neighbor witnessed him looking at a lawn mower before walking back to the home. He fell twice on the steps outside the home, and when he was able to get up, he walked to his blue Dodge pickup and backed into the garage door and ran over a snowbank before leaving.
The neighbor advised he left headed west towards Barron.
He is described as 6 foot tall and 220 pounds. He has blue eyes, white hair, and has difficulty ambulating. He also has a scar on his chest from surgery.
He was last seen wearing brown pants, blue sweatshirt, brown jacket, and white Nike sneakers.
