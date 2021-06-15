Attorney General Josh Kaul is reminding Wisconsinites on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15, to report abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults through the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 833.586.0107.
“Elder abuse is a growing problem across the nation, and just a small fraction of cases are reported,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We must continue emphasizing the importance of recognizing and reporting abuse, neglect, and exploitation to ensure that victims are able to get the support they need.”
Incidents of elder abuse in Wisconsin have more than tripled from 2001 to 2021, rising to over 10,429 reported cases this past year, according to reports received by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources partnered to launch the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline. The hotline provides the public with information on how to recognize and report elder abuse including through an online reporting tool on the www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org website.
Kaul advises individuals that suspect they are a victim or know someone who might be a victim of elder abuse to learn more about the signs at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and make a report through Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.