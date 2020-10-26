The organizer of an attempt to recall Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday, Oct. 26, that the effort to gather hundreds of thousands of signatures has failed.
According to multiple reports on Monday, organizer Misty Polewczynski announced the failure of the petition drive on Facebook.
"It is with a heavy heart we announce that after proofing and what came in over the weekend we have fallen short. We do not have enough signatures to turn in," read a copy of Polewczynski’s post published on WisPolitics.
In order to force a recall election, organizers would have needed to turn in 668,327 signatures in 60 days. They began the effort August 28, giving them a deadline of Tuesday.
Just last week, Polewczynski boasted that organizers had already crossed that threshold before sharing on Facebook that she planned to mislead media.
Polewczynski did not say in her statement Monday how widely organizers had missed their mark.
"No signatures will be turned in, leaving the ability for a recall to be filed again. And keeping the information from becoming public record," she said.
While Democrats were able to gather more than 900,000 signatures to force a recall election of Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2012, a petition drive of that size is no easy task. Walker's recall effort was backed by both the state Democratic Party and organized labor.
The state Republican Party kept its distance from the effort to recall Evers, a Democrat, saying it was focused on the November presidential election. Some Republicans were critical of the effort, noting that it gave Evers the power to raise unlimited funds while the recall effort was underway.
Democrats said little about the effort to recall Evers aside from calling it "irresponsible and absurd." They also pointed to Evers' approval rating, which stood at 52% in the latest poll by Marquette University earlier this month.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2020, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.