The one-vehicle roll-over that triggered the almost five-hour closure of part of Hwy. 53 on December 22 was not the usual type of accident.

That is because the truck that rolled was carrying dynamite.

The Falcon Drilling & Blasting truck was heading south on Hwy. 53 when it overturned in the median near Wildcat Road south of Spooner. The driver was not injured, but the two shipping magazines came off the truck. Their contents remained inside the containers, including more than 80 pounds of dynamite in one and blasting caps in the other, said the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m., and traffic was rerouted until the highway reopened at close to 6:30 p.m.

The Spooner Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Washburn County Sheriff’s Office handled the incident.

