Dudley Livingston

Dudley Allen Livingston, 88, of Shell Lake died on June 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born on December 28, 1932, in Bashaw Township, Washburn County, Wisconsin, to George and Alice (Whitford) Livingston.
Dudley graduated from high school in 1951, then joined and served in the U.S. Navy for four years.
He was married in North Branch, Ontario, Canada, on March 21, 1961, to Delores Ann Brannan, and they were married for 60 wonderful years.
Following his time with the Navy, Dudley worked on the family farm for several years. In 1965, he began working for the U.S. Post Office until his retirement in 1991.
Dudley was an avid golfer, enjoyed camping, and was an amateur (ham) radio operator enthusiast. As a true man of Wisconsin, he loved the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, the Green Bay Packers, and anything Wisconsin Badgers.
Most of all, Dudley loved and cherished every moment that he shared with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; children, Layne (Rozanne) Livingston, Matthew (Jodie) Livingston, Patti (Tom) Fox, and Craig Livingston; grandchildren, Bryant Fox, Travis Livingston, Evan (Stephanie) Fox, Lindsay Livingston, Shelby (Nathan) DuPree, and Tayler (Tasha Henck) Livingston; great-grandson, Lynden Livingston; siblings, Gilbert (Mary) Livingston and Shirley Stowell, both of Shell Lake; brothers-in-law, Bradley (Diane) Brannan and Malcolm Douglas; sister-in-law, Marjorie Stang; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice Livingston; sisters, Stella Cusick and Valerie Nielsen; brothers-in-law, Earl Cusick, Ray Nielsen, Chuck Stowell, and Wilmer Stang; sister-in-law, Ruby Douglas; and niece, Sheryl Douglas Cook.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Shell Lake United Methodist Church with Pastor Jean Waldron officiating. Burial will be in Shell Lake Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Shell Lake Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake and one hour before the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
