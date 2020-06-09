TOWN OF BALSAM LAKE– A man lost his life when his Jeep SUV went off the road into a pond in the town of Balsam Lake, Polk County.
The sheriff's office reported that it received a call at 6:39 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, that the vehicle was submerged with only the roof showing in a pond near the area of Hwy. 46 and 150th Avenue.
Deputies and members of the Balsam Lake First Responder unit found the vehicle was unoccupied with the driver's door open. No sign of the driver was found at the time.
The next morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. the driver was reported to still be missing as he had not returned home. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game wardens were asked to assist with their remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to search the pond.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the wardens advised that they had located the driver approximately 10 to 15 yards away from where the SUV had come to rest in the water.
"The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance," the sheriff's department said. "This incident will be under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office."
The driver's name was not immediately released.
