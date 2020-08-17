Trevor Christman, 31, of Ladysmith was injured when he failed to yield to a train and was struck by the train, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received the 911 call of a truck vs train crash on 23rd Street just north of Hwy 8 east of Cameron on Friday afternoon.
Christman was extricated from his truck and transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Cameron Police Department, Cameron Fire Department, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, and Life Link Helicopter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.