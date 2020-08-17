Trevor Christman, 31, of Ladysmith was injured when he failed to yield to a train and was struck by the train, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received the 911 call of a truck vs train crash on 23rd Street just north of Hwy 8 east of Cameron on Friday afternoon.

Christman was extricated from his truck and transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Cameron Police Department, Cameron Fire Department, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, and Life Link Helicopter.

