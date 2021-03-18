BARRON COUNTY– A Rice Lake man was charged on Thursday, March 18, in Barron County Circuit Court with four felonies related to a fatal Amish buggy vs. truck collision on February 18 on Cty. Hwy. M near 30th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.
Anthony R. Anderson, 40, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content (PAC), OWI causing injury, and PAC causing injury.
Two teens in the buggy were injured in the crash. A 17-year-old was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he died on February 24 from severe injuries suffered in the collision. A 16-year-old was transported to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Anderson, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.