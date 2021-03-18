Anthony Anderson

BARRON COUNTY– A Rice Lake man was charged on Thursday, March 18, in Barron County Circuit Court with four felonies related to a fatal Amish buggy vs. truck collision on February 18 on Cty. Hwy. M near 30th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.

Anthony R. Anderson, 40, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content (PAC), OWI causing injury, and PAC causing injury.

Two teens in the buggy were injured in the crash. A 17-year-old was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he died on February 24 from severe injuries suffered in the collision. A 16-year-old was transported to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Anderson, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 9.

