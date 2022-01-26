The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the names of three people involved in a collision between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup in which one person died on Tuesday morning, Jan. 25.
The pickup driver, Anthony R. Basley, 57, of Ashland, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Hwy. 2 near Washburn. The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that he lost control of his truck, crossed the centerline, and struck an eastbound semi-tractor trailer driven by Brian Matt Maki, 64, of Hurley.
“Road conditions were a contributing factor,” the State Patrol said.
Maki was injured but was not taken to a hospital. Basley’s passenger, Kirsten T. Schutte, 44, of Iron River was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
