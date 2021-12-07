TOWN OF OSCEOLA – A driver was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, Dec. 6, after apparently failing to yield.
The crash occurred on Cty. Rd. M at the intersection with Cty. Rd. K in the town of Osceola.
A black 2016 Ford F-350 had been traveling north on Cty. Rd. M/200th Street, approaching Cty. Rd. K/60th Avenue, with moderate traffic and other vehicles traveling north in front of and behind the F-350.
At that time, a silver GMC Acadia was stopped on Cty. Rd. K, facing west. As the vehicles approached one another, the Acadia pulled into the path of the F-350, failing to yield. The front of the F-350 struck the driver’s door area of the Acadia, causing severe damage.
The driver of the Acadia suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Allied Fire and First Responders, Osceola Municipal Ambulance Service, the Lakes Area Ambulance Service, Life Link Air Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the driver who died will be released at a later date.
