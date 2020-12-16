TOWN OF LONG LAKE– Four youths were injured when an allegedly drunk driver rear-ended their horse-drawn Amish buggy on December 7. The driver has been charged with four felony counts of causing injury while intoxicated.
The collision occurred at 3:33 p.m. on Cty. Hwy. M, 893 feet north of north of Church Road in the town of Long Lake. According to the accident report, the buggy and a pickup driven by Robert C. Dulian, 67, of Sarona, were northbound on Hwy. M when the truck struck the buggy from behind, sending the truck into the ditch and the split apart buggy to the shoulder. One of the children fell onto the road and four others along the shoulder and ditch line.
The buggy was driven by Jonas Miller, 16, of Sarona and his passengers were Catherin Miller, 7; Daniel Miller, 10; Mary Miller, 7; and Ida Miller, 6, all of Sarona.
When asked what happened, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washburn County Circuit Court, Dulian told a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper that he had been on his way back home from Rice Lake after getting his truck washed when the buggy turned in front of him.
The trooper investigating the accident at the scene said in the criminal complaint that he could smell intoxicants on Dulian’s breath and he had bloodshot, glossy eyes and his speech was slurred.
When asked how much he had drunk, Dulian said he had three beers between noon and around 2 p.m.
Several sobriety tests were administered at the site, and Dulian reportedly failed them and also registered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) of .136.
A doctor told a trooper that at least two of the children were expected to go to Marshfield Pediatric Center for treatment, and two others received substantial injuries. One of the five was not injured.
“Injuries to the four children included broken bones, lacerations, head injuries, broken ribs and one child was missing a large part of her finger,” the complaint said.
Each of the driving while intoxicated charges carries with it the potential of up to 12 1/2 years in prison if convicted.
Dulian’s initial appearance is scheduled for January 25.
A GoFundMe page was set up for the family. According to the page as of last Thursday: “At this time, 4 of the children are home. They have bruises, scrapes, broken bones and a long recovery ahead of them. They require constant care, which the Amish community is taking care of. The Amish community is also taking care of chores for Eli and Rachel [Miller]. There is still one little girl hospitalized in Marshfield with blood on her spine and broken vertebrae. They are very concerned.”
The horse had to be put down, and the GoFundMe page noted that the family needs to get another horse and buggy.
The original fundraising goal was $10,000. New donations to the page were disabled after $21,275 was raised.
