OWI

Robert A. Truitt, 50 of Chippewa Falls has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, seventh offense.

A State Patrol trooper had contact with a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic on Keller Road in Washburn County at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Following an investigation that included standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested on charges of OWI and failing to install ignition interlock device, fourth offence.

