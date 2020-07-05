Northcentral Technical College and the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board are partnering to host a drive thru job fair, aimed to help workers find a job during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at NTC’s Phillips campus from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
Job seekers can stay in their vehicles and roll down a window for contactless pick-up of a job posting packet that contains information about current job openings in the area. Upon arriving, participants are asked to follow the traffic flow and wait while others are served.
“We recognize that the pandemic has changed the way people find jobs and we are excited to safely connect job seekers to local employment opportunities,” said Tracy Brewer, Business Development Manager at NTC.
The event is part of a statewide series of drive through job fairs that will be held simultaneously across the state. The event is free and open to the public.
"Our goal with the drive through job fair is to connect as many job seekers in our region as possible to the jobs and employers that are hiring today,” said Scott Schultz, Director of Industry & Innovation at NWWIB. “The NWWIB wants to connect job seekers and employers in an economy that is struggling to get through the pandemic."
Interested job seekers are encouraged to drive through the parking lot of NTC’s Phillips, located at 1408 Pine Ridge Road to participate.
For more information, contact Scott Schultz by calling 715.201.8493 or emailing sschultz@nwwib.com.
