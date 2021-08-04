SPOONER— Spooner Health has welcomed Tamara Daniels, MD as medical director of emergency services.
Dr. Daniels joins the hospital following the retirement of Dr. Patrick McCann.
Daniels is a state-licensed, board-certified emergency medicine physician. She earned her medical degree from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and completed her residency for emergency medicine at Michigan State University – Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies.
Originally from Couderay, Daniels said she is excited to be back in the area and serving the community.
“In emergency medicine, the goal is to assess and treat as quickly as possible,” she said. “I also want to treat my patients with dignity and respect during what is usually very scary situations.
“Spooner Health and its staff has been great to work with, and I am excited to move forward with the mission of the hospital,” she said.
Emergency services
The Spooner Health Emergency Department is a Level IV Trauma Center, providing high-quality emergency care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
From abdominal pain to stroke symptoms and pediatrics to geriatrics, the team of experienced physicians, nurses and support staff are ready to quickly evaluate patients in all types of situations and start an appropriate treatment plan, Spooner Health said.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a 20-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
