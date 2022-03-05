...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation will change to rain
and may stop entirely for a time late Saturday morning into
Saturday afternoon. Snow and freezing rain is expected Saturday
night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A freshly brewed signature Farmstead “gelatte” — fresh coffee with a scoop of gelato.
Low, gray clouds blanket the morning sky — an abrupt change after the days of brilliant sun in the wake of 18 fresh inches of snow we received last week. I stretch and yawn, thinking about the day ahead and all the many projects that need my attention. It’s time to get up and engage with the day, even though the overcast skies make hibernation sound appealing.
Chores and dishes and breakfast and phone calls, planning the shares for members in this week’s round of pickups and deliveries. Packages head out the door, sending delightful orders on their way. In the afternoon, I’ll be hosting a Zoom class, guiding students through the next step in their fiber arts adventure.
