A freshly brewed signature Farmstead “gelatte” — fresh coffee with a scoop of gelato.

Low, gray clouds blanket the morning sky — an abrupt change after the days of brilliant sun in the wake of 18 fresh inches of snow we received last week. I stretch and yawn, thinking about the day ahead and all the many projects that need my attention. It’s time to get up and engage with the day, even though the overcast skies make hibernation sound appealing.

Chores and dishes and breakfast and phone calls, planning the shares for members in this week’s round of pickups and deliveries. Packages head out the door, sending delightful orders on their way. In the afternoon, I’ll be hosting a Zoom class, guiding students through the next step in their fiber arts adventure.

