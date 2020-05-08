SPOONER – To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is no longer planning to hold an in-person meeting to discuss improvements to US 53 between Wildcat Road and Cty. Hwy. A in the towns of Beaver Brook and Spooner and city of Spooner.
However, DOT’s Northwest Region is seeking feedback by June 4 on the proposed improvements using alternative formats.
Residents and property and business owners within the project limits have been sent a project handout, comment form, and other materials, including contact information for project staff.
The same materials are posted online with an option to provide feedback at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us53spooner/default.aspx.
The DOT is in the process of developing plans to replace the deteriorating pavement on Hwy. 53 and the Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 70 interchanges. Other improvements include:
> Repairing the Hwy. 53 bridges over Hwy. 63 and the Yellow River and the Hwy. 70 bridge over Hwy. 53.
> Repairing deteriorated culverts.
> Replacing deteriorated right of way fencing at select locations.
> Installing new pavement marking and shoulder rumble strips to maintain safety.
Construction is scheduled for 2024 but could be advanced to 2023 if funding becomes available.
Adjacent property and business owners are encouraged to provide feedback. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance should contact the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay system by dialing 711.
For any questions or issues with the above feedback options: DOT Project Manager Phil Keppers, 715.395.3027 or philip.keppers@dot.wi.gov.
