Dorothy Karwoski

Dorothy Ann (Carlson) Karwoski, 89, of Minong suddenly passed away at Spooner Health hospital on Wednesday, February 19, from a severe stroke.
Dorothy was born on July 1, 1930, in Duluth to Andrew and Rosa (Johnson) Carlson. Graduating from Clover Valley High School in 1948 was a proud memory in Dorothy’s life. She often reminisced about living along the North Shore of Lake Superior at French River and visiting with her brothers and their children. Other memories include working for the North-Western Bell and Avionics in Duluth.
The highlight of Dorothy’s life was marrying Connie Karwoski on September 26, 1952, in Superior, where they lived until moving to Person’s Lake in Wascott. At that time, Dorothy worked at Nelson’s Cafe in Minong until she retired.
Then it was time for traveling to warmer climates, and their new title was “snowbirds.” Years later, Dorothy and Connie built a house and they moved to Minong, where she became a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She stayed active by playing bingo with friends, knitting afghans that many hold dear, watching soap operas, and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Most importantly, Dorothy was affectionately known for her baking – cinnamon rolls, apple pies, and Nana bread. “Dorothy brought much kindness to many, and all of us will cherish our memories,” her family said.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Connie; parents; and brothers, Roy (Ethel) Carlson, Verner (Mary Jane) Carlson, Melvin (Mary) Carlson, and David Carlson.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family – daughter, Linda (Gregory) Hinde of Radisson; grandsons, Jeremy (Megan) Hinde of New London, and Kyle (Danelle) Hinde of Auburn, Washington; great-granddaughter, Avery Hinde; great-grandson, Weston Hinde; and close sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
One of Dorothy’s wishes was to be near Connie and to have a graveside service at Wascott Cemetery during the summer.
Services have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 218.624.5200.
