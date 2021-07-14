Donna Kegel

Donna Ruth Kegel, 85, of Spooner went to be with her savior on July 9, 2021.
She was born in Milwaukee on June 15, 1936, to Alfred and Marion (Cripe) Weis. After high school she attended Northland College, majoring in music. While there, she met Wayne while both were in a theater production. They married in Ashland and settled in the Spooner area where they raised their family.
Donna never lost her love for music as music was part of her life from day one. She was a member of the Intermezzo Music Club, very involved with music ministry at her church, and sang at many weddings and funerals throughout the years.
Her faith and church were a very big part of her life. In addition to being a church musician, she was secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church for over 25 years.
Donna was widely known as a loving, caring woman who was a model for others. She loved her family and especially looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren whether it be school lunches at her house, attending sporting events, overnights, annual visits with those who lived out-of-state or just being a taxi driver. She always had a smile on her face.
Donna is survived by her husband, Wayne Kegel; children, Paul (Karen) Kegel of Plymouth, Minnesota, Ann (George) Basgall of Haugen, and Amy (Mark Giuliani) Costello of Trego; grandchildren, Nichole (Andy) Zuidema, Franklin Means, Kayla (Troy) Young, Stephanie Costello and Kelsie (Robbie) Zacharias, and Angelo Giuliani; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marion Weis; and sisters, Margaret Spiller and Paula Carroll.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and interment will be at Green Dale Cemetery following the luncheon at the church.
The family requests that in lieu of flower donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of their choice.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
