Masking up?

In collaboration with Spooner Cares, Community First Washburn County is asking for donations of masks for seniors and Meals on Wheels recipients. 

The goal is to receive 175 masks. 

They can be dropped off at the county's Community Progams Building, 600 E. Cty. Hwy. B, Shell Lake, any time between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"All donations are greatly appreciated!" they said.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments