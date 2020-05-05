Today is Match Day on DonorsChoose to honor all our amazing teachers and all they do for our students. Today only while funding lasts every project on DonorsChoose has a 50% match which means a $10 donation would be $20, a $50 donation would be $100, or a $1 donation would be $2! Would you consider taking a peek at these awesome projects? Even a share would be great! #SpoonerProud
Ms. Knutson's SES Uke Can Make It Happen Ukulele Project ($371 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/uke-can-make-it-happen-for-our-student/4750655/?challengeid=332533
Ms. Farmer's 3rd grade project, If You Give a Kid a Mouse ($124 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/if-you-give-a-kid-a-mouse/4719781/?challengeid=332533
Mrs. Smith's 3rd grade project, Smith Tales Continue From a Distance ($196 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/smith-tales-continue-from-a-distance/4885648/?challengeid=332533
Mrs. Piskie's Kindergarten end of year project, Because They Matter ($197 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/because-they-matter/4879507/?challengeid=332533
Ms. Backus's 3rd grade project, A Calming New Year ($116 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/a-calming-new-year/4741434/?challengeid=332533
Mrs. Baier's 5th grade project, Back to the Basics project ($381 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/back-to-the-basics-in-5th-grade/4876170/?challengeid=332533
Mr. Tischer's HS Safety Essentials for Tech Ed project ($222 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/safety-essentials-for-tech-ed-classes/4830841/?challengeid=332533
Mrs. Young's 5th grade project, Bringing Back Our Halls! project ($239 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/bringing-back-our-halls/4891627/?challengeid=332533
Mrs. Smith's 3rd grade project, Snacks to Succeed ($158 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/snacks-to-succeed-part-3/4849813/?challengeid=332533
Mrs. Smith's 3rd grade project, Books that Build Up ($106 today): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/books-that-build-part-2/4815101/?challengeid=332533
Mr. McKinney's Middle School Mountain Biking for At-Risk Students project ($1161): https://www.donorschoose.org/project/mountain-biking-for-at-risk-students/4881406/?challengeid=332533
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.