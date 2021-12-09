SPOONER– Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner has announced a fundraising match of $50,000 made possible by the generous commitment of Dave and Carolyn Cleveland of Sarona.
Winged Freedom is raising money to build an eagle flight enclosure in which recovering Bald Eagles can fly loose and strengthen prior to release.
Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital has been established as Northwestern Wisconsin’s fully equipped raptor hospital. During 2021 they have accepted for care more than 60 raptors, including hawks, owls, and Bald Eagles. The number-one species of bird that presents for care is the Bald Eagle, which requires a large enclosure in order to spread a 7-foot wingspan to exercise.
The hospital operates as a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization solely on donations. There is no governmental funding, and all of the personnel are volunteers. Their veterinarian, Dr. Kim Ammann, is retiring from general veterinary practice in February 2022 and will be focusing strictly on raptor patients. Their treasurer, Dennis Dunn, and his wife, Sue, provide most of the transportation and rescue as calls come in for injured birds. Their secretary is local family physician, Dr. Brian Gaskill, who provides raptor expertise and guidance to the organization.
The Eagle Flight Enclosure will cost up to $100,000. The goal is to provide a safe, secure facility where Bald Eagles from the local area can recover from injuries and illnesses before returning to their lives in the wild.
Winged Freedom said it is working hard to raise the first $50,000 which will then be matched by the Clevelands to total $100,000. Their generosity is based on their respect for the work that the hospital has been doing.
“The Clevelands have a strong reputation in our community for supporting various causes that promote strength and well-being in our area,” Winged freedom said. “Their belief in Winged Freedom is a testament to their love and respect for nature and conservation.”
Winged Freedom is seeking donations to help them reach their construction goal. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 493, Spooner, WI 54801, or can be paid through Facebook or PayPal. Winged Freedom can be followed on Facebook, and their website, wingedfreedomrh.com, shows pictures of the current recovery building and many of the patients that have been treated.
All donations are tax deductible, and a receipt will be provided.
