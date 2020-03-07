SPOONER– Spooner Fire Chief Darrin Vik is advising people not to contribute to callers who request donations for fire and police organizations – that is, not if they want the donations to help local departments.

Vik said he has received a number of calls from people who were solicited by phone for money to support “fire departments,” and some people feel obliged to give.

“100 percent, none of that money comes to us,” he said, and it never has in all of the years he has been a firefighter.

