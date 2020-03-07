SPOONER– Spooner Fire Chief Darrin Vik is advising people not to contribute to callers who request donations for fire and police organizations – that is, not if they want the donations to help local departments.
Vik said he has received a number of calls from people who were solicited by phone for money to support “fire departments,” and some people feel obliged to give.
“100 percent, none of that money comes to us,” he said, and it never has in all of the years he has been a firefighter.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.